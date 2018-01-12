Outdoor Edge Reel-Flex

Over the last 30 years, Outdoor Edge has become known as a leading knife brand among hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts. So, what took them so long to enter the fishing world? They were looking for the perfect combination of edge retention, blade flex and handle ergonomics – which they clearly accomplished with their new Reel-Flex fillet knives.

Outdoor Edge’s new Reel-Flex knives are crafted from German 4116 stainless steel that is known for its corrosion resistance and excellent edge retention. The blades provide a consistent medium flex during use and are taper ground to eliminate friction and promote an effortless cut. Available in 6-inch, 7.5-inch and 9.5-inch blade lengths, the Reel-Flex series was designed for all fresh and saltwater species.

The handles incorporate Jerry Hossom’s iconic tactical design and ergonomics with the safety and function fishermen need.

www.outdooredge.com.