Outdoor Opportunities

by Wayne Nichols

Well it’s that time of year again! What’s not going on down here in SoFlo this time of year? Hunting season is underway, public alligator season is open, lobster season has recently opened again, and South Florida gets invaded by lobster hunters from all over the country. This season has been a little bit different though….since our state got beaten up by Hurricane Irma last year, the Florida Keys took a direct hit from devastating winds and rain, leaving virtually every commercial fisherman and guide without any income for months. The repairs are still going on and have a long way to go, evident by just driving down US 1 and still seeing houses and business with boarded windows and doors, tarps on roofs, and trash dumpsters in driveways.

Good news/bad news. First, the bad…many small businesses and homeowners rely on lobster tourist season for valuable income and while most businesses are up and running again, many of the homeowners are still waiting on repairs and not able to rent out their homes this season. Thus, making it difficult to find a place to stay at a reasonable rate. I’ve never seen so few boats and people in the Keys during lobster season. Good news…if you have a place to stay, it’s just about impossible to not get a limit of lobster daily, even now! Lobster are everywhere and plenty of them! Our crew and friends staying with us have enjoyed some easy pickings daily! If you decide to try your luck at diving or bully netting, you shouldn’t have any issues finding plenty on your own or by hiring a local guide. Capt. Derrick Jacobson of South Florida Light Tackle Charters Inc. has been teaming up with us for years and is by far one of the best all-around guides we have. He’s who we always rely on down in the Keys to put everyone on lobster day after day, year after year, and he never disappoints! Friendly and easy going, patient and knowledgeable…keys for success.

Hunting. It never ends here in SoFlo. Hogs and Gators year-round on private lands. The majority of Florida is now open on private and public lands for hunting season. Deer, turkey, hogs, dove, quail, ducks, and gators just to name a few. If you’re interested in putting some meat in the freezer give us a call at 863-990-7650, we’re always available to get you out into the woods or on the water! We’re heading back out, but remember to take a kid hunting or fishing anytime you get a chance!

If you have any questions about hunting down here, need information on booking

a hunt or would like to know more about what we offer, give me a call anytime at

863-990-7650. I’m heading back in the woods now y’all stay safe and remember to

take a kid hunting or fishing anytime you get a chance!