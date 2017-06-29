Outdoors Report – Port Aransas to Baffin Bay

By Capt. Javi Castillo

The fishing this month has been amazing for redfish trout and flounder. The redfish have been up in the grass flats in 8 inches to 2 feet of water mid day. Most of the time when I’m targeting redfish I am just cranking and giving A quick twitch every 3 to05 seconds keeping the Luer in the mid water column. I’ve been having great success with down south luers bone diamond for redfish. With trout I’ve been having success with the down south lures Watermelon red flake.

When targeting try out I like to raise my rocked it to service a Luer and then let it flutter down finding at what point are they striking it at the top at the middle or the bottom and then adjust I retrieve accordingly. I have also been picking up flounder on both of those Lures. People asked me quite often but Rod model I’m throwing it is the G Loomis NRX 803C and the Shimano zodius reels being Curado 70. Now for a report Estes flats have good numbers of redfish and trout.

The boat home and crash channels also have good numbers of redfish and trout. Allen’s bite has some nice trout caught some up to 27 inches. The Portland shoreline has early-morning try out the bite is stopping around 9:30am. In Baffin Bay compared to pass has redfish trout and drum and scattered schools of fish along the King Ranch shoreline.