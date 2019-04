Saturday, April 26 — 10 am Relay for life Golf Event. Hosted by the city of Oviedo at Twin Rivers Golf Club, 2100 Ekana Dr., Oviedo, 32765. Early registration is $120 before April 12th, $140 day of the event. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Register at the Oviedo Aquatic Center and Gym on Oviedo Blvd.