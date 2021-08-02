Pack It Out!

By Karl Ekberg

Big clouds start to billow high into the summer blue sky, then a few claps of thunder, followed by the typical downpour of the summertime thunderstorm. This has been the trend of weather for the river corridors surrounding Chattooga River Fly Shop. Although thunderstorm rains have graced us, the water temperatures have not lowered below 60 for quite some time now. This equates to tough water conditions for the trout to survive. Lower water levels, means that the trout have fewer deep holes to find low temperature water, and lower flow levels equal lower oxygen levels, critical for the trout to survive. Continued storms will help, but truly some lower temperatures, coupled with a moderate two-day rain event would be very beneficial, for all the river corridors.

Bass fishing on the rivers has been great with water levels as low as they are. Wading lower sections of the Chattooga, has been quite a refreshing treat from the summertime heat. Finding the bass and panfish in the back eddies, and slower moving waters, using top water flies has been explosive. There are certainly times where these great fish are not willing to rise to the occasion. Therefore, finding a baitfish pattern of their delicacy, is in the works. This is a great time of year to take kids out on the river, as they can see fish rise to good size flies-A great way to spend a day, especially with the start of school just around the corner. Mid-morning to mid-afternoons has been the productive hours of the day for these fine fish, and this trend will continue until the “Dog Days” of summer subside into our Fall fishing.

As we are all enjoying the greater outdoors this summer, whether we are hiking, boating, camping, or fishing, let us all remember leave with everything we brought with us. If we all take back out of the wilderness, what we entered with, the greater outdoors will be a great wilderness for generations to come. We are all guests of National Forests, State Parks, and Private Lands, and if we all do our part, our grandchildren’s grandchildren will have a great place to visit, as we do. Be safe and we hope to see you out on the rivers.

