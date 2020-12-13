Paddle, Pedal or Power

By William Reed

There is a reason kayaking is one of the fastest growing outdoor sports. Kayaking is relatively simple to get into and it provides both recreational and fitness activity to many. One of the most favorite attributes of the industry is the amount of options available. Whereas, at one time the only option available was to paddle, we can now add the option of pedals or motorized power.

For many years, the only way to propel a kayak was by paddle. Paddle kayaking is by far the cheapest way to get on the water and requires far less maintenance. There is nothing to break along with ample deck space. The propulsion is from your arms onto the paddle. The downside on a paddle kayak means your arms are always in use to propel the kayak, so when fishing or doing other things in the kayak, you are not in control. This is even more pronounced when fishing in wind or current. The other downside is speed, where a paddle kayak is the slowest of the three options. A budget paddle kayak can be had for less than $500 with USA-made fishing kayaks in the $1-2k range.

The next type of kayak is the pedal kayak. The pedal kayak is faster than the tried and true paddle kayak. Pedal kayaks work like a bicycle, using some of the biggest muscles in the body for propulsion; the legs. The other great benefit of a pedal kayak is hands free control. This allows movement while fishing, arm strength for fighting big fish, and if the need arises, you can still paddle. The downfalls of pedal kayaks include cost, space, and unsuitability for some waters. For space, pedal kayaks require dedicated deck area for the pedals and the drive assembly. The other main consideration is type of water. Shallow waters that have rocks, vegetation or logs can cause failure of the drive or even stop you in your tracks. As for cost, a budget pedal kayak starts around $1,500 with high-end selections costing over $5k.

Lastly I will talk about motorized power. Some will say a motorized kayak is no longer a kayak at all. However, kayak manufacturers are making direct bolt-on motors. Motor companies like Torqeedo and Motorquide actually make kayak specific motors. Once you decide to go the motorized route, keep in mind the other components that tag along. You will need to plan for transportation more thoroughly, register it in your state as a motorized vessel, and you will either need a large battery to power the motor or even gasoline depending on the motor you choose.

To highlight Nucanoe, their kayaks are all built with a square transom and can be paddled, pedaled or equipped with a motor. For a motor, all Nucanoes are rated up to a 2.5HP outboard to really cover some water. You can have the best of all worlds. Take one word of advice and try before you buy as any reputable manufacturer or shop will let you demo a kayak first.

William Reed is a Nucanoe National Pro Staff Writer. You can contact him at will@nucanoe.com or find him on InstaGram @wde_will.