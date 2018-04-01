True to its name, the Airhead SUP Bonefish 1138 is a paddleboard specifically designed for fishing. This super-stable fishing SUP has two inflatable sponsons that give anglers the firm platform they need for fighting big fish and navigating rough water.

There are four strategically placed mount pads on deck to accommodate four rod racks, Airhead SUP Fishing Racks and Bucket Racks. Two smaller accessory mounts are perfect for small rod holders or other accessories, and two stainless D-ring cooler tie downs round out endless possibilities for equipment customization. A classic teak-look EVA decking provides sure footing.

At just 41 pounds, transport of the Bonefish 1138 is easy, and two molded handles fore and aft make carrying it to the water a breeze, even when it’s fully loaded. There is versatility built in with 10 stainless steel D-rings and two stretch tie downs.

The Bonefish 1138 comes with a mesh backpack for transport and storage, a Hi Pressure hand pump for quick and easy inflation, a pressure gauge, valve wrench, board starp and repair kit.

www.airheadsup.com