Paddlin’ & Fishin’

by Dan Carns

The Indian Fields,

When it comes to kayak fishing, I have two favorite places that occupy my time, Big Jim Creek and the Indian fields just N.W. of Matlacha. You can reach this place in about twenty minutes from the free kayak launch at the Matlacha Community Park or fifteen minutes from our launch at Gulf Coast Kayak.

This area is comprised of many mangrove covered keys, separated by outflow channels and large open bays. It took me about a year to really get a handle on the way the water pours in and out and just as importantly, how the wind effects the water level. I have had to drag my kayak out of the backside of this place more times than I will admit to, so be aware of the tides. Depending on the time of year, this fishery holds snook, trout, redfish, bluefish and tarpon, sometimes all at the same time, as well as young sharks! It’s a big area so don’t plan to visit it all on any particular trip, but you should focus on one piece at a time. Just when you feel like you’re wasting time in an area that looks unproductive you’ll find a channel or flat that the fish are just busting on and you hope the action never ends! Never approach the end of a key here without throwing something ten to fifteen feet off of the mangrove edge, big snook tend to hang on the ends of mangrove points and smaller snook surround all of the keys. Redfish move in mass around this area. Sometimes you can find them and other times it will feel like a desert! There are several large open flats where trout are the rule and once discovered can be continuous action for hours. These same flats at low tide can also be the source of great redfish action, especially when the wind is calm and the water is readable. As you exit the enclosed bays, you may come across one of the oyster bars on the outside where the tides tend to flow quickly, this is where any number of fish species can be found.

The Indian Fields proper is a wide open area that is quite shallow close to the Pine Island shoreline, transitioning to a beautiful turtle grass covered flat with varying depths. This flat is bordered by the marked channel through Matlacha Pass, but is shallow enough that you and fellow kayakers may have the place all to yourselves! Plan to spend some time out here and watch mother nature unfold all around you! Often when the tide begins to turn you will see the bird activity increase, as the bait pods get pushed across this flat deep enough to host dolphins, sharks and the elusive tarpon. This is a multi-trip destination, so put some seat time in and you’ll see why it’s on my favorites list!

It’s a wild world-get out there!

Fishman Dan

Gulf Coast Kayak, 4120 Pine Island Rd NW, Matlacha, FL 33993

Phone: 239-283-1125