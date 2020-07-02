Paddling with Kids

Mike Hammond

I’ve had friends tell me how lucky I am to have kids who enjoy paddling. If there is one piece of advice I can offer to increase the odds of their children willingly spending time with them on the water, it is this: make it fun. It seems like a no-brainer, but when you make having fun the goal, your trip will change. You know your kids better than anyone and how their individual definition of “fun” varies. I have one child who is content to fish for hours without catching a thing; he just enjoys observing it all. Then I have another who wants to do surprise cannonballs off the board, swim, eat snacks and be social. Most kids probably fall somewhere in-between. When planning your next trip, ask yourself, “What part of paddling does my child really like?”

How far will they enjoy paddling? I’ve made this mistake with both kids and adults. I push to get to a destination I want to share, then have a tired and frustrated group on the return trip. By the time we return to the launch, the earlier fun is forgotten. Applying the “always leave them wanting more” philosophy will be beneficial in these adventures. Keep the actual paddling portion of the trip well within their comfort zone. Keep them comfortable. A PFD that fits and is comfortable to wear makes a huge difference. Do your best to ensure it is fitted correctly before they start complaining. Sunglasses, hats, sun protection, bug spray and anything else you can think of to keep your kids comfy will help extend your trip and increase the fun factor. What is your kids’ favorite snack or beverage? Breaking out a beloved snack or juice box can work wonders for attaching positive memories with paddling. Would they enjoy water toys? Squirt guns and wet sponge battles from kayaks and SUPs can be great fun. Dip-nets, Frisbees and Nerf footballs can all add to the wow factor.

Be flexible with expectations. On one group paddle, I planned a fun nature scavenger hunt for the kids, well, at least I thought it was fun. They participated for about ten minutes and then decided to play in the mud. Together with new friends an entire mud city was constructed. My scavenger hunt could wait. Would it be more fun to catch many small snappers or try their luck at reeling in a couple big fish? Again, every kid is different. It was admittedly difficult for me to paddle past holes under the mangroves that I knew held snook, but my kids couldn’t make the cast without getting tangled in the prop roots. Therefore, we traded mangroves, frustration and low probability of snook for open water, fun and lots of snappers and catfish. They had a blast! Whether fishing or just going for a paddle, increasing the fun will get your child hooked on paddling and you will have a partner on the water for life.