Coastal Calendar: September 2018

Sept 1: FWC Saltwater Fishing License-Free Day! Includes crabbing, lobstering, scalloping, fishing and snook permit. For more information, visit www.myfwc.com/license/recreational/do-i-need-a-license/free-fishing.



Sept 5: WPB Fishing Club meeting from 7-9 pm. Guest speaker will be Capt. Chad McGann who will speak about nighttime fishing for snook. For more information, call 561.832.6780 or visit www.westpalmbeachfishingclub.org



Sept 6 & 8: CHASEN’ TAILZ 4th Annual KDW Tournament @ Harbourside Place in Jupiter. For more information, visit www.chasentailz.com or call 561.201.7757.



Sept 8: Blue Heron Bridge Night Dive @ Phil Foster Park. For more information, visit www.puravidadivers.com



Sept 8 & 9: Palm Beach PS Boating Course, Squadron Headquarters, 1125 Old Dixie Hwy. Lake Park. Call 561.863.1461 or email [email protected] for more information.



Sept 15: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 52 – Boating Safely Class – Loxahatchee River Center. 8 am – 4pm. Online registration at lrdrivercenter.org/boatsafe. Recommended ages 12 and up – Protecting our Youth sponsored by AustinBlu Foundation. $10 registration fee is refunded following completion of class. Pack a lunch.



Sept 16: USCG The Palm Beaches “About Boating Safely” Class – VFW Post 9610 – 354 10th Street, Lake Park, Fl. Call 561.684.6914 or email to register [email protected]



Sept 21 – 23: XGeneration Anglers for Soldiers KDW at Sailfish Marina. For more information see article on page 8 or call (561) 296-7637.



Sept 22: USCG Delray-Boynton “About Boating Safely” Class – Harvey Oyer Building at 2210 N. Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach. For further information, call 561.312.6439.



Sept 22: Blue Heron Bridge Night Dive @ Phil Foster Park. For more information, visit www.puravidadivers.com

