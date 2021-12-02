Palm Beach In and Offshore: December 2021

Welcome to the December Coastal Angler fishing forecast for the waters off Palm Beach to Jupiter. We welcome this month for cooler weather and the migration of winter pelagic fish. I’m not the only one excited for December; there is a flood of sport fishing boats from the north here for the same reason. Sailfishing will be at its peak along with some nice dolphin action. Most of it will be in depths of water from 100 to 200 feet. That’s an easy ride even on rough days. There will be a lot of anglers kite fishing, so keep your head up not to run over any kite lines. Winter cold fronts are great for pushing all kinds of sport fish into the area, don’t be surprised if you land a nice wahoo or even a blue. You just never know!

If you are an inshore angler, try your luck on the beach. Spanish mackerel will be invading after a good wind event. Also, jacks will be around the inlets looking for something to eat. Light tackle is the way to go with these drag pullers. Keep an eye on the weather, the key to great fishing in December are cold fronts. Good luck and tight lines!

Capt. Weston Russell

