Palm Beach In & Offshore: Feb. 2020

by Russell Weston, Contributing Writer

Welcome to the February fishing report. Winter is upon us and the fish are biting just offshore. Expect sailfish to be lingering around in depths of 130’- 250’. These fish love live bait but will take a trolling bait if presented correctly. Flying a gog from a kite is my preference and will produce more bites. This is the time of year to mix up the spread with half wire leaders. There will be a chance for wahoo and king mackerel under the feeding sailfish, so be ready!

The wreck fishing is hot this month. This is a great place to visit if live bait fishing is slow. Get up current and fire a live bait down to the bottom and hold on. Amber jacks will be the boss of the structure, but there could be cobia or something different at any time. You never know what could be hanging on the wreck this time of year.

For the inshore enthusiast…

Spinner sharks will be migrating and looking for anything to appease their appetite. Look for groups of five or more before stopping to fish. They are a hard fighting fish. Light drag at first is a must to get them to stay on the hook. Also, keep your eye out for monster hammer head sharks. They migrate with the spinners. It’s cool to see a 15’ hammer in 10 feet of water. Have that camera ready! Well, good luck and tight lines anglers…

Captain Weston Russell

561-310-2690 • www.reelintensefishing.com