Palm Beach In & Offshore: Jan. 2020

By Capt. Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Hello Anglers and welcome to the Coastal Angler Magazine January Fishing Report. The offshore fishing will be epic this month. Sailfishing will be on fire, along with many other opportunities. Colder temperatures to our north will put pressure on pelagic fish to move south. Monster dolphin will be swimming with the sailfish schools. The dolphins school hunt and will pair up with fish the same size. It’s a symbiotic relationship that has been going on for a long time. Kite fishing will be the ideal fishing technique. Flat lines and slow trolling live bait will work too. There will be a great wahoo bite as well this month. Take advantage of the full moon and high speed troll early morning. Hook up!

Inshore anglers will love to hear that the Inlet bite will be on. Tarpon, jacks, cuda, and sheepshead will feed on the changing tides. Live shrimp will catch every one of these species. There also could be a bonus permit in the mix. Light tackle is the key. Another fish that will be invading the beach is the awesome spinner shark. This fish will test any angler’s skill. Cruise the beach and look for the schools. When you see more than five…. stop and put the lines out. Simple shark tactics will do the job.

There you go fellow Anglers… let’s get it done!

Captain Weston Russell

561-310-2690 • www.reelintensefishing.com