Palm Beach In & Offshore: Oct. 2019

By Capt. Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

October is the start of the mullet run and behind the schools are hungry predators. Expect great beach fishing from Palm Beach Inlet to Jupiter Inlet. Light tackle is best when beach fishing. Monster jack and majestic tarpon will be some of the fish that take your bait. Fishing a live mullet with a few split shots 3 feet from the bait will help it look injured to entice the bite. Don’t be surprised if you see sharks attacking the schools. This time of year, predators gorge themselves not knowing when the next meal will come.

Offshore fishing will still be hot. Dolphin and wahoo will be caught 6-12 miles out. Our captains at Reelintensefishing.com, will not stop on a spot until they see life under the weedlines. Dolphin eat bait and if there’s no bait under the weed mats, there is a good chance there’s no dolphin in the area. Move to the next spot that looks good. You can troll or chum fish, it’s your choice. These fish will be in the 8-15 lb. range. Remember to leave one in the water to keep the school around the boat.

For the reef anglers, the bottom bite will be on at the Juno rocks. Mutton and yellow tail will be feeding, 60-90 feet deep. The skidding nicker rig works wonders for this type of fishing. Scale down the rig for more bites. A whole sardine or live mullet will do the trick. Tight lines!

Captain Weston Russell

561-310-2690 • www.reelintensefishing.com