Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore Report: December 2017

by Captain Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to the fishing forecast for Palm Beach, Singer Island and Juno Beach, Florida. Finally, the weather has changed and with that being said… Pelagics will be making their way down the coast to feed on our sweet goggle eyes. The sail migration will be on top, but it’s the big dolphin that peak my interest. Monster dollies will be pairing up with sails for better hunting ability. So, if you hook a sail keep your eye out for is partners. Good luck!

For anglers looking for the fish of a life time, the mighty swordfish will still be around, but we are at the end of the fall run. Picking a calm day will be the hard part. The fingers numbers off Juno have produced some nice fish last month. When swording, don’t be afraid to move around and check out different spots. You must put your time in to get a good one, or you can just be lucky… Drop deep!

Something for the inshore angler… expect good fishing on the cold front days. The inlet will be the place to be. Jacks, Spanish mack’s and permit will be on the list. Live shrimp or a finger mullet lure will be your best bet. Look for marks on your bottom machine before casting out. Better to search and find them, then to just blindly fish. Tight lines!

Captain Weston Russell

Reelintensefishing.com

561-310-2690