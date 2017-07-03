Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore Report: July 2017

by Capt. Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to the Coastal Angler fishing magazine July fishing forecast for Palm Beach, Singer Island and Juno Beach Florida. Expect muggy mornings and rainy afternoons, but also expect some great fishing. With a calmer sea, we will be able to move around more. So, if you’re fishing the Breakers south and the bite is slow… fire up that motor and get you butt north. Moving around is the key to success. Heading south out of the Palm Beach inlet will keep you off the bonita schools and sharks… but the bite may be slow. I like to head north and get into the bite fast. There are a lot of non-edible fish. The drag will scream… and if you’re lucky you may get a chance for a nice cobia cruising with a shark.

The reef bite will be good. Yellowtails, porgies and mutton snapper will be your first choice, but don’t overlook the lesser species like filefish, rainbow runner and big grunts. These fish taste great and are plentiful.

If you’re an offshore guy… just head east! The dolphin bite will be best under structure, so don’t stop until you see some seaweed. I like the 6-mile line plus, before I get the rods in the water. Don’t forget your deep drop reel. There’s also tile fish and swordfish out there… if you rigger right, doing a couple drops will be a piece of cake.

I haven’t forgotten about the inshore guys… expect a great snook bite on the beach with tarpon in the mix. Live sardines are the secret. Don’t stop till you see some action.

Well… Good luck and tight lines!

Capt. Weston Russell

561-310-2690

Reelintensefishing.com

Facebook.com/reelintensefishingcharter