Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore Report: March 2018

by Captain Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to the March madness fishing forecast for Palm Beach Fl. Expect some great action offshore. Dolphin, blackfins and sails will be roaming our waters looking for something to eat. Big blackfins will be taken on live baits out in 200’ off the Breakers. If you’re a troller, use small blue & white feathers. Also, there will be some wahoo eating the smaller tuna. It’s not a bad Idea to have a deeper bait trolling for wahoos. Try a lure that looks like a small blackfin tuna. Good luck!

The inshore and beach fishing will be hot this time of year. Spinner sharks will be on their migration and they will eat anything, dead or alive. When hooked they can give a super aerobatic display. Also, on the beach will be tarpon and monster jacks. Leave the snoopy rod at home because you’re going to need the big guns. A 40 lb. class rod and reel will work great. Live bait will be the best bet. Cruise the beach until you see a school of fish. There’s a few Ideas for you anglers… remember you can’t catch them from the couch!

Captain Weston Russell

Reelintensefishing.com

561-310-2690