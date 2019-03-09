Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore Report: March 2019

By Captain Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to the Coastal Angler Magazine March madness. The spring breakers will arrive and so will the spring dolphin migration. Expect decent dolphin and blackfin tuna fishing this month along with some nice smoker kingfish in the mix. The water off the Breakers Hotel will be a great spot to ambush these tasty creatures. The bait of choice will be small scale baits like sardines or thread-fins. These baits are deadly and whoever has their live-well full of them will have the best day out. Trying to catch them may be tough for weekend warriors. My suggestion is to place your order the night before with your favorite bait guy and just meet them in the morning. Doesn’t get easier than that!

For you bottom fishing killers, there will be a lot of opportunity. Those small live baits work perfectly on the bottom. Long leaders will get you more bites. There will be a good mutton snapper bite off Juno. Make sure you crank those fish in fast. There seems to be a resident population of sharks along the edge and they love to eat your dinner. Along with great snapper fishing, there will be cobia lurking on the bottom. If you get a hard bite and your line races to the surface… good chance, it’s a cobia…. “ Grab the Custom BBW gaff fast”!!!

For the inshore anglers, keep your eye on the beaches for tarpon, jacks and permit chasing small baits. Light leaders will fool the shy one to bite, and a stiff rod will get them to the boat. Cruise the shore until you find a good school to cast to. The park north of the Singer Island condos holds fish well. Be cautious of the submerged rocks and people swimming. Good luck and tight lines killers!!!

Capt. Weston Russell

Reelintensefishing.com

561-310-2690