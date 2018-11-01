Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore Report: November 2018

By Captain Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to November Coastal Angler Magazine fishing forecast. Cooler weather is just around the corner. Expect good bottom fishing this month. Vermillion snappers will be the target, but the yellowtails will also be on the list. Cut bait on a chicken rig works great for both species. When looking for vermillion, try deeper water around the 200’ range. They mark like a swarm of bees on your bottom machine. When you get on them, mark the spot for future reference. Good luck. For you surf anglers, the mullet run will be winding down, but there will be chance for a last minute tarpon bite. We at reelintensefishing.com will slow troll around the schools to get the hookup. Circle hooks work perfect and a stiff rod will do the trick.

Offshore will hold dolphin. You must run deep to look for the weed lines. The run and gun method works for us. We won’t stop until we see something good. Stop and fish any man made trash you spot. The smallest things like buckets hold some good fish. The wind picks up in November. If it’s blowing more the 15mph stay close to shore. Good luck and tight lines!

Capt. Weston Russell

Reelintensefishing.com

561-310-2690