Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore Report: October 2018

by Captain Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to the October fishing forecast. The Mullet Run will be strong this month. Large schools will be moving south on their migration and there will be hungry fish following. Expect tarpon, sharks, jacks and snook to be chasing. The key to fishing the run is to cast net the mullet and use as live bait. Fish them on the outside of the schools. Remember there will be thousands of baits for the fish to choose from. Make it easy for them to pick yours. Don’t let your bait get lost in the black mass. At Reelintensefishing.com we fish the beach and inlets during this mass migration. If you have your sights on landing a high jumping tarpon, make sure you bring a rod that can handle the job. Most will be in the 80lb class range. Circle hooks work best with an 80 lb. leader. Good luck!

For you offshore anglers the dolphin fall run will be heading south. Expect to run out to 1000ft of water to get on the good schools. Look for grass lines and floating debris. When trolling, small strip baits work great. When you hook a few, slow the boat down and look for followers. Have your spinners rigged with a few artificial baits and be ready to cast out to them. Always leave one hooked next to the boat to keep the school close. Dolphin this time of year are not monsters but are plentiful. It’s 10 per person at 20” to the fork. Please don’t take more then you need. Save a few for our future anglers. Tight lines!

Sword anglers start your engines! Fall is the best time to catch the big ones. Swordfish have been landed in the 600lb class range this time of year. There are monsters out there just waiting to be landed, so be ready. A harpoon is a must. If you don’t have one, borrow one or buy one. You will need it. The key is to move around and do multiple drops around the humps off Palm Beach. The 1200’ to 2000’ range depths will hit the spot. Head out early and avoid any weather in the afternoon. Also, be safe and bring a Personal Location Device. Cell phones don’t work that far out. You have been warned!

Good luck from all of us at C.A.M.

Captain Weston Russell

Reelintensefishing.com

561-310-2690