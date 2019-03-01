Palm Beach International Boat Show | March 28-30, 2019

One of my most favorite events of the entire year, The Palm Beach International Boat Show, is just around the corner. In a few short weeks the downtown West Palm Beach Flagler Drive waterfront will be transformed into an enormous 650+ slip marina with floating docks and tents everywhere!

It is pretty incredible that the entire show is built inside of 15 days and dismantled in 4. The tents, the boats, the yachts, the vendors, all the exhibits, clinics, seminars, and fun; in excess of 5000 spaces, 800+ boats all appear for our celebration of all things boating and outdoors that many of us live and work for! Thank you to The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC) and Informa US Boat Shows for giving us our annual fix.

First things first; buy your tickets in advance, using the Promo Code: COASTAL online at pbboatshow.com to save $3 on a single day adult ticket and avoid the lines at the gate. You can come to the show this year on Brightline trains from Ft Lauderdale, booking your trip on the Boat Show website. Sun Trolleys will be traveling West Palm Beach picking up guests and dropping them at the gate. The routes are available on the website as well, dramatically improving parking options. You don’t necessarily have to pay for premium parking if you can hop a trolley. There will be more docking if you want to travel to the show by boat. There is a boat show app to help you plan your day at the show and take advantage of all the special events. When you arrive at the show you will see security enhancements and detection devices to make access easier and more effective.

If you are coming to the show with kids, be sure check the times for Hook the Future Fishing Clinics. Stop by the AquaZone with Jetpack demos, electric surfboards, paddle boarding, Hobie kayaks and much more! Then check out the Florida Fishing Academy Mobile Marine Lab with its touch tank and other exhibits. I am told that there will be enhanced culinary options for guests, to go along with other upgrades to the infrastructure, all with improving the guest experience in mind. If you want to go all out, the Winward VIP Club experience is an all-inclusive luxury retreat within the show. Air-conditioned indoor space inside the Lakeside Pavilion features premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres, indoor and outdoor lounge seating, private bathrooms and much more. If you don’t want to spring for that, there are many dining options downtown; you can step outside the show, grab a nice meal and duck back in.

If you haven’t already, you can grab a Coastal Angler Magazine at the show. The March edition will be distributed at the entrances and throughout the show at Media Partner Displays. Coastal Angler Palm Beach will have a free giveaway for 4 Pairs of tickets to the Boat Show. Visit our website or Facebook page for entry details. The show website has all the information you need to have a great time. Looking forward to seeing everyone at the show!