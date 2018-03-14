Palm Beach International Boat Show: March 22nd – 25th, 2018

COASTAL ANGLER PALM BEACH READERS: Get a discount on any single day admission with “CA18”. CLICK HERE to get your tickets!

The 2018 Palm Beach International Boat Show is coming to town Thursday, March 22nd from noon until 7 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday from noon until 6pm. Coastal Angler Magazine has a special $5.00 discount off any single day admission at the show’s website www.pbboatshow.com with discount code CA18. We’ll also be giving away a pair of tickets on our website www.coastalanglermag.com/palm-beach.

There will be valet parking available at Phillips Point to the south and a Sun Trolley running between City Place and the Clematis entrance to the show. Half a dozen garages with self-parking provide easy access to the show. The popular “Come By Boat” option is available again this year; tie up at the docks south of the in-water displays. Expect expanded in-water exhibits, farther south on the seawall than in years past.

If recent shows in Ft. Lauderdale and Miami are indication, expectations are high for this show, one of the top five in the country, with over 1.2 billion worth of boats, yachts and accessories from the world’s leading marine manufacturers. There may be more in play than just our desire for the latest and greatest new toys. Hurricane Irma scarred Florida’s recreational boating community with an estimated 50,000 vessels valued at approximately $500 million damaged or destroyed, according to Scott Croft of Boat US. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservations Commission (FWC) has a current listing of vessels recovered in coordination with the United State Coast Guard that were wrecked/sunken on the waters of the state during Hurricane Irma that totals 973 vessels, at the time of this writing. That’s a lot of pent up demand! Couple that with electronics and other accessories that have been damaged or destroyed, and there will likely be a lot of buyers at the show.

Then there is the dilemma of buyer looking at a used vessel. How can you determine for certain that the boat you are considering is not a storm-damaged lemon? Another cause for concern that makes the prospect of a new boat at the show even more attractive.

Boat inventories are strong, making dealers eager to make deals, and with interest rates at historic lows, lenders will be ready to comply with requests. A smart buyer will come prepared with some financing options lined up, if needed, and explore additional options available at the show.

Aside from the main event: the boats, there will be plenty of shopping, dining and other activities for the entire family. Among my favorite events at the show are the free kids fishing clinics offered Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Plan ahead so the kids can take advantage of this unique hands-on opportunity, located in the Amphitheater Field on Saturday at noon and 2 pm, Sunday at 1 & 3 pm.

The Kids’ Fishing Clinics, presented by Hook the Future and The Palm Beach Post, are open to all kids ages 4-16 and feature marine life experts teaching kids basic fishing techniques. Upon completion of all learning stations, participating kids have a chance at great prizes. Hands-on, interactive instruction includes:

Casting a Rod & Reel

How to Fight a Fish

Selecting Tackle & Lures

Fishing Ethics

The clinics are courtesy of the Palm Beach Post.

Then for the serious anglers in the crowd, there are the IGFA School of Sports Fishing Seminars. They will host 14 seminars from some of the best captains in the business, both inshore and offshore, that are free!

Another great activity is people-watching in and around the barges. There is live entertainment and plenty of refreshments available. People-watching is also excellent at the Aquazone, a 60-foot-by-30-foot 40,000-gallon tented pool. You can see live paddle boarding, SUP Yoga, Hobie kayaks, and hovercrafts, life rafts, Lehr propane outboards, Evinrude G-2 outboard, WaveJet self-propelled SUP, and the VersaDock modular docking systems.

The Palm Beach Boat Show is owned by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach. Proceeds from the show allow them to support the community with over $100,000 in donations to 39+ charities and activities throughout the entire year, including the Holiday Boat Parade, Fishing Tournaments, Florida Fishing Academy, Palm Beach County Fishing Foundation, Loggerhead Marine Life Center and Paddlefest, as well as other activities that promote and protect our marine resources. Membership in the Association, currently at more than 500 members is open to the community at large. Visit www.MIAPBC.com for more information.