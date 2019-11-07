PAPAGAYO REPORT

By Rick Graham • Dream On Sportfishing

Greetings anglers! As I write this in mid-October we’re experiencing a better than usual slow season. Still catching the big roosterfish that usually all but disappear in October. This has me excited for a strong November-December rooster fishery. If you’ve ever had one on you know the strength of these beasts! We slow troll a single line on the down rigger around rocks and structure and fish over 50 pounds are common with many over 80 pounds.

The local marlin fishery has been strong all year and that should continue throughout the tourism high season. Blues and striped marlin are the usual species in these parts although some blacks have been caught locally this year. Although the sailfish migrate out in December, we do catch them year round here and they’ve been coming in at 100 to 125 pounds.

Yellowfin tuna have been great this year. Big numbers and big fish. Several over 100 pounds and one well over 200 this season aboard Dream On. Normally the yellowfin bite will slow down by December but the last couple of years we’ve seen an extended season for these power houses.

As always, the mahi mahi bite is expected to be strong with huge numbers and big bulls. Again, a December slow down just means we have to work a little harder but if you want a plate full of delicious Dorado, there’s a good chance you’ll be happy!

If you like inshore bottom fishing, the snapper and grouper bite here is excellent all year long. The red snapper (referred to locally as pargo) don’t get real big but they’re plentiful and good eatin’! The grouper in these parts are my favorite eating fish and you’re sure to haul up a boat load. Captain Angel has a couple of favorite grouper holes loaded with these tasty fish.

Starting this year you can take your fish to Coconutz Sports Bar/Angry Goats Brewery and have your catch cooked along with a couple of side dishes all on Dream On Sport Fishing’s tab! Our way of saying thanks for your support.

Until next time Anglers, Tight Lines & Pura Vida!

Rick Graham represents Dream On Sport Fishing in Playas del Coco. After a lifetime of fishing as a hobbyist Rick decided one day to live his dream. He sold everything, quit his job and bought a sport fishing business in Costa Rica. Rick has a full time crew with a combined 60+ years experience fishing these local waters. He also represents several other top notch local operators through his website www.DreamOnSportFishing.com. Dream On ranks #1 in area boats by TripAdvisor and Rick personally responds to every inquiry received. Contact Rick at [email protected]