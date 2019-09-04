PAPAGAYO REPORT

By Rick Graham • Dream On Sportfishing

Greetings anglers! The local fishery has been strong throughout the summer months (winter in these parts). This year, the wahoo bite has been the best I’ve ever seen. We’ve had a lot of luck using DUO International’s ‘Realis Fangbait’ and a fast troll. Normally we expect to see the wahoo begin to taper off in September, we’ll see…maybe not this year!

September is also when the sailfish bite slows down a bit, although, we do catch them year-round. September is always a strong month for marlin. We’ve been getting some real nice striped marlin in the 250 pound range and the blues have been coming in at 300 to 500 pounds regularly.

All those little ‘chickens’ that were stealing our baits are now nice big mahi and the bite should stay strong for the rest of the year.

The inshore fishery has been producing consistent big roosters and snapper. 60-80 pound roosterfish are being caught regularly and they are fun!

Rock and cubera snapper have been big and strong as well. They are healthy and beautiful fish that’ll bend your rod, get you some great pictures and fill your belly!

This is the time of year when anything can happen out there. Looking back to last year there were many days when a typical charter would include marlin and/or sailfish, yellowfin, dorado and wahoo. September/October is a great time of year to fish down here…less crowds on land and at sea, great weather and lots of fish!

Rick Graham represents Dream On Sport Fishing in Playas del Coco. After a lifetime of fishing as a hobbyist Rick decided one day to live his dream. He sold everything, quit his job and bought a sport fishing business in Costa Rica. Rick has a full time crew with a combined 60+ years experience fishing these local waters. He also represents several other top notch local operators through his website www.DreamOnSportFishing.com. Dream On ranks #1 in area boats by TripAdvisor and Rick personally responds to every inquiry received. Contact Rick at [email protected]