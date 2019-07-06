PAPAGAYO REPORT

By Rick Graham • Dream On Sportfishing

Greetings Anglers! As I write this report its mid-June and this is my favorite forecast of the year as July-August are the two best months for fishing our local waters. The bite for marlin, sailfish, yellowfin, dorado, snapper, wahoo and roosterfish are all excellent for the next two months.

So far this season we’ve been hitting BIG roosters, many beautiful sailfish in the 125-pound range, a 220-pound yellowfin and large schools of ‘footballs’, huge numbers of dorado and probably the best wahoo season I’ve seen.

The dorado right now are abundant, although small. By the time you read this they’ll be double their current size. The marlin bite has been strong and should be in full swing by July.

People often ask about fishing during July and August with this being our ‘Green Season’ or rainy season. Most of the rain occurs late afternoon and over night. Also, it doesn’t rain very much over water, rather, over land. On the water we can avoid the rain for the most part or, being aft-deck covered on ‘Dream On’ & ‘Loretta’, we can plow right through it and often hit a strong bite.

Rick Graham represents Dream On Sport Fishing in Playas del Coco. After a lifetime of fishing as a hobbyist Rick decided one day to live his dream. He sold everything, quit his job and bought a sport fishing business in Costa Rica. Rick has a full time crew with a combined 60+ years experience fishing these local waters. He also represents several other top notch local operators through his website www.DreamOnSportFishing.com. Dream On ranks #1 in area boats by TripAdvisor and Rick personally responds to every inquiry received. Contact Rick at [email protected]