PAPAGAYO REPORT

Greetings Anglers! Rick here from Dream On Sport Fishing. I’m writing this forecast in early April and we’ve had an awesome February, March and April. That’s important because from here on in it will just keep getting better! June through September are always the peak months for sport fishing in our Northern Pacific waters.

One species I don’t often talk about is cubera snapper. This time I have to because the cubera bite has been the best we’ve seen in years. Many fish have been taken in the 50 to 90 pound range! The fishery has been recovering in the protected waters of Santa Rosa National Park and the population has now spread out from there. A lot of fun, good eating and great pictures. We promote catch and release on them still or keep just 1. We’re allowed up to 5 on the boat.

The wahoo and blue marlin bite has been better than normal and they should continue to increase through the summer months as well. We no longer bring the billfish on board for pictures (new law) but we’ve been getting some great shots along side the boats. The mahi mahi have been huge and plentiful as always with many 50+ pound fish being caught. Our world class roosterfish fishery is strong and will be getting stronger until October.

Let’s talk about gear. Dream On has recently outfitted the crew with Maui Jim Sunglasses and a full line of relevant DUO INTERNATIONAL lures. Captain Angel and Super Mario tell me there is a noticeable difference in lens quality and glare reduction. These guys are set in their ways but have been adding some big DUOs to the spread with great results. We’ve also been using the “D-Squid” lure for snapper and grouper and consistently they bring up bigger fish than the cut bait, J-Hook set up we also drop.

Some exciting news to share…’Dream On 2’ (Our 35’ Cabo Express) has been asked to participate in The Offshore World Championship at the end of April in Quepos, Costa Rica.

Keep an eye on the live scoring on their website to see how we’re doing. I’ll be posting daily updates on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/dreamonsportfishing

Until next time Anglers! Tight Lines & Pura Vida!

Rick Graham represents Dream On Sport Fishing in Playas del Coco. After a lifetime of fishing as a hobbyist Rick decided one day to live his dream. He sold everything, quit his job and bought a sport fishing business in Costa Rica. Rick has a full time crew with a combined 60+ years experience fishing these local waters. He also represents several other top notch local operators through his website www.DreamOnSportFishing.com. Dream On ranks #1 in area boats by TripAdvisor and Rick personally responds to every inquiry received. Contact Rick at [email protected]