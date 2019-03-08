PAPAGAYO REPORT

By Rick Graham • Dream On Sportfishing

Greetings Anglers! Rick here from Dream On Sport Fishing on Costa Rica’s Northern Pacific Coast. At the time of writing this report we’re at mid-February and the season has been going well.

We didn’t see roosters in the numbers we’re used to in January but as of today the bite has improved. We’re hoping to see the rooster-fishery continue to increase heading into March and April.

Generally March sees an increase in all species and marks the beginning of our fishing high season. Blues, blacks, sailfish, yellowfin and wahoo are all expected to turn it up. The dorado bite has been incredible and even it should see bigger numbers.

Going into April everything should just keep getting better . . . especially sailfish. April marks the start of our big sailfish season although we take them year round.

In these parts May through September are our best months so March/April is our shoulder season and always a fun time of year to be on the water At Dream On we’re waiting for a new shipment of DUO International Lures. They have sponsored the #DreamTeam and we’ll keep you posted on social media how they are working out. We generally troll ballyhoo or bonito and will continue to do so but I’m sure adding a couple of these works of art to the spread will only help. I can’t wait to throw out the Fang-Pop 105 and hit a yellowfin on the surface! The Islander Precision Reels have been popular with many first timers saying they bring a whole new side to sport-fishing.

Be sure to follow us on Facebook to see plenty of pics, videos and latest news for our local fishery. Our 32’ Blackfin (Loretta) is coming out of the water for some cosmetic work soon but should be back out on the water lookin’ pretty again by the time you read this. Our 35’ Cabo (Dream On) has been killing it out there with rave reviews from our guests.

Until next time Anglers! Tight Lines & Pura Vida!

Rick Graham represents Dream On Sport Fishing in Playas del Coco. After a lifetime of fishing as a hobbyist Rick decided one day to live his dream. He sold everything, quit his job and bought a sport fishing business in Costa Rica. Rick has a full time crew with a combined 60+ years experience fishing these local waters. He also represents several other top notch local operators through his website www.DreamOnSportFishing.com. Dream On ranks #1 in area boats by TripAdvisor and Rick personally responds to every inquiry received. Contact Rick at [email protected]