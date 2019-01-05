PAPAGAYO REPORT

By Rick Graham • Dream On Sportfishing

Greetings Anglers! Its mid-December as I write this report and we’ve just wrapped up an incredible ‘Green Season’ here in the Golfo Papagayo region of Guanacaste, Costa Rica. The rain has stopped and the breeze has picked up as we enter our Summer.

At Dream On Sport Fishing, ‘Dream On’ our new Cabo 35’ Express is working hard and ‘Loretta’, our 32’ Blackfin Sportfisher gets a new CAT diesel tomorrow as we prepare for a busy high season. All of our new gear is set up and ready to go including something unique around here…a pair of shiny new Islander MR3s from Islander Precision Reels. These 1:1 ratio center pin reels are a work of art and you’ll never have more fun catching a fish than when you catch one on a ‘knuckle buster’!

Looking toward January and February we generally see a slow down in the billfish bite. That being said, I caught my biggest marlin in January and my biggest sailfish in February. If that’s what you’re after, we’ll go a little farther and do whatever it takes to get you on billfish. The dorado bite is always on around here and we’ve been catching big numbers of big fish. The grouper and snapper bite is also year-round in these parts and its the best tasting grouper I’ve ever had.

On to the highlight of January and February…Roosterfish! I say it over and over again, there’s an all-tackle world record lurking out there. The current IGFA record is 114 lbs. There’s 100 pounders taken every year so its just a matter of time as we release all roosters to keep them growing. I’d say the record to beat is in the 20 lb test line class. That record stands at 85 pounds 13 ounces. ‘Dream On’ is rigged up with 2 Penn Fathom Master downriggers and we’re installing our brand new tuna tubes tomorrow as we use live Bonito to catch the big Roosters in 20-30 feet of water.

Have questions or ready to book your Dream On Charter drop me a line at [email protected] I personally respond to all emails and I’m at your service.

Until next time anglers, Tight Lines & Pura Vida!

Rick Graham represents Dream On Sport Fishing in Playas del Coco. After a lifetime of fishing as a hobbyist Rick decided one day to live his dream. He sold everything, quit his job and bought a sport fishing business in Costa Rica. Rick has a full time crew with a combined 60+ years experience fishing these local waters. He also represents several other top notch local operators through his website www.DreamOnSportFishing.com. Dream On ranks #1 in area boats by TripAdvisor and Rick personally responds to every inquiry received. Contact Rick at [email protected]