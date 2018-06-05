PAPAGAYO REPORT

By Rick Graham • Dream On Sportfishing

Greetings Anglers! This past April and May were spectacular in our northern waters and our prime months (June-August) are shaping up to be awesome. All local species of game fish are here in these months including wahoo.

Looking towards June & July, as we enter our ‘Green Season’, the billfish bite will continue to increase. The marlin fishery over the last couple months was great and the sailfish (which arrived a little late) are now big and hungry. Throughout April/May we were catching (and releasing) dozens of 20ish-inch mahi mahi on light gear every day . . . what a blast! Those fish are growing at a rate of about 1.5 inches/week right now and by July they will be beauties!

Yellowfin tuna seem to have become a year-round species in our waters. We’ve already been catching five to ten 20+ pounders and the hot months don’t start until June. We’re expecting one of the best tuna seasons in years.

The roosterfish . . . what can I say? We have a world-class fishery here that peaks June through August. These unique looking predators fight hard and make for some great pictures. We fish them using live bait and release them always, as they’re not a tasty fish. We catch plenty of roosters over 50 pounds, some 80 pounders and bigger. This could be the season for the 115 pound record breaker!

Onto the wahoo! This is about the only time of year we target wahoo. We have caught them as by-catch throughout the year but in June and July they are aggressive and more numerous. Wahoo are one of the fastest fish in the ocean reaching speeds of 50 mile/hour or more! Their first run after hooking up can peel off 200-300 yards of line in a matter of seconds.

By next issue Dream On Sport Fishing will be adding another boat to the fleet. Looks like another Cabo Express 35 will be here by the end of June!

Until next time anglers . . . tight lines & Pura Vida!

Rick Graham represents Dream On Sport Fishing in Playas del Coco. After a lifetime of fishing as a hobbyist Rick decided one day to live his dream. He sold everything, quit his job and bought a sport fishing business in Costa Rica. Rick has a full time crew with a combined 60+ years experience fishing these local waters. He also represents several other top notch local operators through his website www.DreamOnSportFishing.com. Dream On ranks #1 in area boats by TripAdvisor and Rick personally responds to every inquiry received. Contact Rick at dreamonsportfishing@gmail.com