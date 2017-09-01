by David Hulsey

In a high elevation valley just south of Blue Ridge, Georgia lies a piece of sportsman’s paradise very different than almost anything in the Eastern United States. Twelve hundred acres of private farmland owned by the Owenby family for decades is open to the public for upland wing shooting, sporting clays and two glorious miles of trophy trout water. I’m personally not aware of any other place this side of the Mississippi where you can shoot a round of sporting clays, go quail hunting behind a world class bird dog, and catch a five pound rainbow without even moving your car.

Noontootla Creek Farms is simply an amazing find for the folks that haven’t had the pleasure of visiting there. The fly fishing is stellar with rainbow and brown trout averaging twenty inches and with massive fish up to thirty inches a possibility on every good cast. The fish are “educated” and can be as hard to catch as any spring creek trout in the American West when the water is low and clear. On the other hand the seldom off-color water after a big rain storm can hide many mistakes, and the fishing can be off the chain. The guide staff here at NCF is second to none and can put you on the fish of a lifetime. The fishing is usually open year-round because of the cooler water temperatures on this side of the mountains. Beginning instruction and equipment is available to those just getting started.

There is nothing like being behind a good Brittany or setter when they lock up on a covey of bobwhite quail. There are open fields and pine groves on the farm that are available to the bird hunter. Every direction you look is a postcard picture especially when that explosion of quail or cackling ringneck pheasant rises up to meet the surrounding mountain vistas! Our winter weather can be cold, but the sun hits the fields early and the birds fly hard and fast. The wingshooting season is open from November 1st until the last day of March. Hey, they’ll even clean your birds for you, and our guides hunt every day!

Sometimes for a warm up, our hunters will shoot a round of challenging sporting clays before hitting the fields in the afternoon. NCF has an awesome course that winds its way up to the top of the ridge where the beautiful Chattahoochee National Forest is visible from the number 10 station. Golf carts are used for transportation to all of the 12 stations. One hundred shots completes the course or you can shoot as many as you want. A Wobble trap is on site and ready when you are. Guns can be rented and instruction is available to those wanting to try this addicting sport for the first time. Take a look at the Noontootla Creek Farms website for additional information and pricing at www.ncfga.com or give them a call at 706-838-0585 to book a trip!