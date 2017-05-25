Parramore wins Treasure Coast Casters Junior Division May tournament

Treasure Coast Casters held it’s bi-monthly Junior Division inshore tournament at the South Bridge in Fort Pierce on May 7, 2017. A change in the usual tournament location, Harbour Pointe Park, brought slower action, but as organizers Capt. Joe and Cammie Ward stated, “It was better than not fishing at all.”

The first fish caught, a puffer, was brought in by Noah Westbury, followed by another puffer caught by Thomas Parramore. The third catch of the tournament, a 2.5-pound snook, was caught by Brexton Hager. And, the last fish, a big river spot, was pulled in by Thomas Parramore. All fish were released unharmed. First place was won by Thomas Parramore and the biggest fish award when to Brexton Hager for his 2.5-pound snook.

“Brexton has earned the name, Snook Slayer. Last tournament he caught a 5.5-pound snook and has been catching snook at the jetty while fishing with his mom and dad,” said Cammie Ward.

RESULTS

1st: Thomas Parramore, 3rd grade, Fairlawn Elementary, Fort Pierce

2nd: Noah Westbury, 3rd grade, Manatee Elementary, Port St. Lucie

3rd: Brexton Hager, 2nd grade, Weatherbee Elementary, Fort Pierce

Treasure Coast Casters offers experiences that educate young anglers on the importance of marine conservation, while maintaining a sustainable and healthy estuary and marine environment. The all-volunteer non-profit offers two fishing tournament divisions, a Junior Division for youth 5-11, and a Senior Division for youth 12-18. There is no cost to join or to fish a tournament. Anglers bring their own bait and fishing gear.

For more information, visit www.treasurecoastcasters.org or visit Treasure Coast Casters on Facebook.