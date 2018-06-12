Parts And Service For Your Volvo Marine Engine

By CAM Staff

With more than 30 years in the diesel engine business, Florida Detroit Diesel-Allison is Florida’s largest Volvo Penta Power Center. Do you need a re-power for a tired engine or need more horsepower? Maybe it’s time for that service appointment?

Their professionals take care of complete marine repower service, from start to finish anywhere in the state of Florida—plus, parts and service support for all Volvo Penta marine products. These services are available through an extensive marine dealer network as well as from FDDA Orlando, Jacksonville and Fort Pierce locations. Volvo Penta Marine Power for pleasure craft and commercial marine markets are available in engine horsepower ranging from 13 – 1,200 HP; 13 – 900 HP for inboard solutions, and 350-1,200 HP with Volvo IPS, the leading pod system for joystick docking.

Authorized warranty service and sales means your marine dealer’s service department can rely on quality OEM replacement parts and a reputable go-to company for your Volvo Penta marine diesel engine servicing needs. Besides carrying thousands of genuine OEM parts in stock, Florida Detroit Diesel Allison has a fleet of mobile service vans with factory trained and accredited technicians dispatched anywhere to fix your engine. They offer daily service throughout Florida for both parts and service with emergency service on call 24/7/365!

Today, boaters are looking for exceptional fuel economy, lowered operating expenses, cleaner operation, and smooth, quiet operation for crew comfort. The Volvo Penta Sterndrive Engine is a fully matched package where everything: helm station, engine, drive and propellers are developed together and perfectly matched. Volvo Penta Sterndrive Engines provide low fuel consumption, sporty performance, low emissions, high comfort, excellent low-speed maneuverability, and offered with optional joystick docking and Powertrim Assist.

For more information about Florida Detroit Diesel-Allison, go to www.fdda.com, where there is a list of convenient branch locations throughout the state of Florida.