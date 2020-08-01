Pasco County By: Capt. Bobby Carroll

These summer months have brought some serious heat–both with the weather and the bite! This time of year, it’s an “anything can happen” with what your’re reeling in. Snook have moved onto their summer breeding grounds and are plentiful once you find an area where they are stacked.

Use 40 to 50-pound leader with a 3/0 to 5/0 circle hook–depending on how big a bait your’re using. Try to find areas where water is flowing and troughs. Snook seem to be sitting there, waiting for bait to pass by for an easy meal. Pinfish and grunts seem to be their favorite food this time of year.

Redfish are schooled up tight under the mangroves this time of year. The earlier in the morning, the better. I like using shrimp on a 2/0 circle hook free lined close to or under the mangrove trees. It’s an easier target for them to grab when they are watching from deep in the bushes. Also, cut pinfish and ladyfish do the trick. I prefer using cut bait as the sun hits its peak, due to the fish becoming lazier–just as we do in the summer heat

Bigger trout have been caught in the deeper pot holes using smaller pinfish and whitebait free lined. Look for good grass with sandy potholes scattered throughout. Once you find one you should find two, three or four.

Another fun summer fish to target is shark. We often overlook them, but this time of year you can definitely get some big ones to the boat. I like using an 8000-size reel paired up with a heavy or extra heavy action rod. Put 50 to 60-pound braid on it and use 80 to 100-pound leader. For bait, I prefer jack, bonita and mullet. You can use them whole or cut to size preference.

Remember that we are still under a closed inshore season for snook, redfish and trout. They are strictly catch and release. Make sure that everyone follows the fishing guidelines to help keep our fishery at its best.

Learn how to stalk, approach and gain the skills needed to catch fish with artificial baits. Capt. Bobby Carroll (Florida Fishing Experience) 727-271-3257