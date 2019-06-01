Pasco County Report By: Capt. Bobby Carroll

This time of year, fishing is at its finest, but it’s definitely challenging for the angler wanting to harvest their usual inshore species of fish. FWC has shut down snook, redfish and trout until May of 2020—catch-and-release only. This is nothing but great for our fishery and should make it better than it ever has been! Our fishery has been hurt for a while due to minimal regulations or seasons on our redfish and trout.

Snook have moved near the beaches and will eat pretty much anything you throw in front of them. Whether you’re an artificial guy or someone who likes to pitch live baits, the key is to hit the big fish on the best tide movement possible and at sun-up or sunrise. Try to find deep drops and points where current rips around for your best chance at a trophy fish!

Redfish are flourishing in great numbers and there is a ton of quality fish being caught. With the summer heat being in full effect, use your normal live baits of choice. But, as it gets hotter during the day, try using cut bait. Cut pinfish and ladyfish seem to be the choice of baits for the hot summer heat for redfish. Give the bait some time to sit because, just like humans, those fish don’t like doing much in the sun!

Trout seem to be the toughest to land in the summer heat. If you’re looking for the bigger trout, make sure you target them first thing in the morning. Big topwater plugs and whitebait under a cork seem to be the baits of choice. Once again, strong currents and deep holes seem to be the trick for these fish. While snook fishing, don’t be surprised if you hook a good trout while doing it.