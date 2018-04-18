Pasco County Report By: Capt. Bobby Carroll

The water temperature has cracked the 70’s and we all know what that means, insane fishing!

The bait has flooded the flats and it has been very easy to round up. The snook seem to be ahead of schedule and have moved out to their late spring spots already and have been feeding very aggressively. With that being said, it doesn’t seem like the snook population got hit too hard this past winter, so look for a strong bite all throughout the year.

Redfish are already schooling up on the outer mangroves and oyster bars, when you catch one you’ll often end up catching a second and third as well. This time of year reds don’t care what you throw in front of them because they are eating any and everything, whether you’re throwing greenbacks, shrimp, pinfish or artificials, they’re hungry and are showing it!

We are still getting some quality trout hanging around the potholes at the low tides and on the edges of the oyster bars. If you’re looking to have some artificial fun with all three species of fish, break out the topwater lures! You’ll definitely have a show with some big explosions by using this method.

Moving forward, snook will start to migrate to the beaches to start their summer breed in late April into May and June. Redfish will only get bigger with their schools and will start to stay tucked under the mangroves as the summer heat starts to come into full force. If you are trying to look for the bigger trout into the late spring and summer, the earlier you’re on the water the better, as they seem to move to deeper water as temperatures rise.

To book a charter with Captain Bobby Carroll and the Florida Fishing Experience please call (727) 271-3257