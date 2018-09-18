Pasco Report By: Capt. Bobby Carroll

Let’s face it, we are all talking about having the cooler weather come back. Until then, we have to continue to battle the extreme heat. Redfish seem to have loaded back up with the mullet schools on the open flat at the lower tides. Try and target the depressions, because the redfish will be under the schools of mullet waiting for that easy meal to swim by.

This time of year, I like to use pinfish over greenbacks, because the pinfish seem to last longer in the 90+ degree water temps. As far as artificial goes, scale down your baits. Redfish become very picky in the summer months; so, when you’re trying to pick your favorite plastic to throw, make sure it’s small and matches the colors of a pinfish or mullet. Rig it on an 1/8oz weedless jighead or a 4/0 owner twist and lock.

Snook have started to leave the beaches in our area and have begun to migrate back to their fall homes. With the snook finishing up breeding, there’s only one thing for them to do–EAT! They will feed on anything and everything this time of year. It’s your best opportunity to throw big topwater through the moving current and let the show begin!

I like using the higher pitch over the lower pitch rattles, in a topwater, for snook. Cast it across the current and work it in a fast pace. It should only take a couple of casts to know if they are in that area or not. As Fall approaches, the water will cool and the fishing will only get better. We have to beat the heat until then.