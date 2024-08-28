Pasco’s Scallop Season Reopens Just in Time for Labor Day Weekend

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Gulf of Mexico waters around Pasco County are now open for recreational scallop harvesting, just in time for Labor Day weekend. This reopening follows a monthlong closure due to unsafe toxin levels.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) had suspended the season in July, but officials now confirm that toxin levels have receded to safer readings. Scallop harvesting in the Pasco Zone will be permitted through September 24.

The Pasco Zone includes state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco county line and north of the Anclote Key lighthouse in northern Pinellas County. FWC will continue to monitor toxin levels throughout the season as a precaution.

Officials recommend consuming only the scallop muscle and not the whole scallop.

“We appreciate the community’s patience with the closure while we carefully monitor toxin levels in the Pasco Zone,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young. “Public safety is our top priority, and we wanted to ensure that levels dropped below the safety threshold before we considered reopening the season.”

For more info visit https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/bay-scallops/?redirect=scallops