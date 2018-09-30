Patience, Patience, And A Little More Patience

By: Ryan Kennedy

A lot of people think they have patience until it comes time to use it. Patience is one of those things that applies to every outdoorsman out there. Whether you are an angler, a hunter, or enjoy anything else outdoors, we all have to have patience in different situations that we encounter. Talking to my anglers out there first, how many times have you been going down the bank and seen a gorgeous looking tree laying in the water to flip into? That situation is pretty common, but the temptation to not have any patience in that situation is the real kicker. Let’s take a look at that situation from a bigger picture; two buddies fishing down a bank in a boat see a good-looking laydown ahead that looks like a dream to flip a jig into. No harm, no foul… yet.

Stepping back even farther to get a different perspective shows us that there is so much more going on. Both angler’s minds are wondering who is going to flip first because they each want to be the one to catch the fish that is potentially in that laydown, but they also don’t want to lose their cool by flinging a rocket launcher cast at it before they get within flipping range. Well, the lack of patience takes over and sure enough the guy up front has had enough and flings that jig as hard as he can right into the middle of the laydown. Keeping a long story short, the lure gets caught up in the tree and just like that, no patience in one situation leads to another by jerking the rod around violently trying to get unsnagged before getting closer, and finally… POP! The last one of “the only jig they’ll bite” is at the bottom of the lake and the laydown is ruined. No patience, no fish.

The hunting side of patience isn’t that much different. There are plenty of hunters out there that are determined to get a shot on a deer the moment that the first, slightest opportunity arises. These are the guys that usually tell you a story about the one that got away or the ones who have the tracking dog owner on speed dial every year. They get into a rush and try to take a shot on an alert deer instead of waiting for a perfect broadside relaxed shot. Well, if you make a bad shot, you’ve got a heck of a tracking job ahead and a bill to pay for the tracking service. If you missed, then that deer is going to be blowing enough to make sure you don’t see another thing for the rest of the day. Now I know that situation doesn’t apply as much to hunting with a gun, but my bow hunters know this all to well. Wait for the right shot, folks!

Just remember, patience is like a good financial investment; the more you put into it, the more you are going to get out of it. God Bless!

