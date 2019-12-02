Pawnder this…

When visiting MidTown Pawn & Jewelry near downtown Fort Myers, you’ll immediately notice it does not look like your typical pawnshop and can be a real treasure chest! It more closely resembles a very well-organized and clean retail jewelry store, but still carries name brand tools, electronics, and firearms. They are a family-owned business that has been in the pawn since 1999, fully licensed and insured. One of the options they offer is loans, where you take in an item of value and they loan you the money against it for a short period of time. Sounds perfect doesn’t it – but what if you’ve never done it before? Their friendly, courteous, and professional staff will walk you through the process or you can check it out in detail on their website. This might seem like it could be a scary process, but really, it’s not. Examples of what they will take for a loan are rare coins, cars, firearms, Rolex watches and vintage jewelry. Once you pay the loan back, of course you receive your merchandise back in the same condition you left it, (which was secured in their vault). If you don’t want a loan, they will also buy it outright from you. The best way to decide what to bring in is to visit with MidTown Pawn & Jewelry and look around! It’s just like going shopping in a boutique. Robert and Israel are the best hosts and their top priority is making sure all customers are treated fairly. They are gracious, understanding, and knowledgeable. MidTown Pawn & Jewelry will loan on almost anything of value! Visit MidTown Pawn & Jewelry where their motto is: MORE FOR YOU! Visit our location at 2291 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL.