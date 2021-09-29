Pay Attention to Score During the Fall Transition

By Capt. Michael Okruhlik

As fall approaches, fish patterns change. By understanding the habits of fish, you can target them with confidence. Spring fry have matured in the marsh and are ready to move into open water. Knowing the timing, tides and location of this migration can lead to great action.

I recently tried a new area. It’s a place I really hadn’t heard anything about. I planned to target reds, since satellite imagery suggested it should be favorable. This area had a long meandering bayou that emptied into a small lake, which ranged in depth from 1 to 3 feet. I was at the top of a chain of lakes and marsh, so this particular drain would see the first of the baitfish and shrimp exiting their summer home. Targeting the inland-most marshes and bayous early in the season will be the most productive. Follow the bait and schools of fish out as the season advances.

Although the reds were there, they were only 12 inches long, and the trout were smaller. They were gorging on shad and shrimp as tide poured out of the bayou into the lake. Once I noticed flounder busting completely out of the water attacking the schools of shad, I quickly changed my retrieve.

I had been working my soft-plastic swimbait high in the water column to keep it in the bait balls. When I saw those flounder, I immediately lowered my rod tip and began vigorously twitching my rod down and to the side to make the jig head hit the mud bottom hard. Kicking up clouds of silt attracts flatfish.

I started landing flounder immediately with the new retrieve. It was obvious they were aggressive since they were going airborne to feed on shad. This is why I worked the lure hard and fast, unlike a traditional flounder retrieve. I’m not sure how many I caught, released and lost, but it was well into double digits. The most productive color was white or pearl to mimic shad.

Since they were attacking schools of bait, I tied on a tandem rig using the same lures. I think the presentation looked more like the schools of baitfish they were targeting. I rigged my second lure so it would look more natural floating above the first jig-head swimbait, which was bouncing on the bottom. This increased my strikes.

Paying attention to the details of the location, season and tide, as well as how the fish were feeding all played a huge part in my success. These concepts can be applied in any situation at any time of year. It was not what I expected, but I will take a limit of flounder any day.

Capt. Michael Okruhlik is the inventor of Knockin Tail Lures and Controlled Descent Lures. He owns www.MyCoastOutdoors.com.