PB Redfish

caught this 40 lbs Redfish in ICW.

@_joshburden_

Tide was ripping out and big tarpon and reds were waiting for for bait to come by them. About 15 ft from the boat it came up and smashed bait so I threw my red and white Rapala twitch bait. He lunged at it about three times and got it the fourth time. Took me super far down the channel. My reel broke in between the fight, so I had to hand line it up the other half of the fight! Got her up, took a couple pics and put her back and swam off perfectly!