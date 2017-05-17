Advanced Technology Creates Smoothest Spinning Reels

The new PENN Clash spinning reel is a lightweight, technical spinning reel designed for shallow saltwater fun with artificials or live bait. With the computer-controlled CNC gear technology system, the precision aluminum/brass main gear and brass pinion are machined for exact tolerances to provide the smoothest operation.

The Clash is PENN-reliable, built to withstand years of saltwater conditions. The full-metal aluminum body and side plate, and eight-plus-one sealed ball bearings add to the reel’s durability. The Techno-Balanced RR30 carbon rotor on the smaller reels, aluminum on the bigger sizes, with the heavy-duty aluminum bail is built for a long life. The new Leveline slow oscillation system is rugged and produces tight, near-perfect line lay for improved casting and reduced occurrences of “wind knots.”

The sealed HT-100 drag system is protected from corrosion and smoothly manages the fight from hook set to landing. The drag’s wave spring provides more drag capability when compared to conventional coil springs. The skirted spool is braid ready with line capacity rings to keep the angler informed of line remaining on the spool.

Seven Clash models, featuring an attractive and long-lasting black with a gold trim finish, are available from the 8.2-ounce 2000 to the 27.2-ounce 8000. Prices start at $179.95 MSRP.

For more information: Kevin Jarnagin / 800-654-3766 / kevin@blueheroncomm.com