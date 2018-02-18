After nearly 15 years, the PENN International big game reel will get a makeover. The reel that has become legendary for fulfilling angler dreams offshore has been refined and modernized to once again redefine big game reels.

The PENN International VI series features many upgrades including a weight reduction on key sizes, a new silent anti-reverse and a more refined/adjustable Dura-Drag system. The new series features 28 models in both gold and silver, single speed and two-speed, wide and narrow.

Made in the U.S.A. of domestic and imported components at the historic PENN Fishing Tackle Manufacturing Company building in Philadelphia, Penn, the International VI will give anglers the edge in chasing that trophy of a lifetime.

Key features include: Machined and anodized aluminum body and side plates, stainless steel main and pinion gears, Quick-Shift II two-speed system, sealed Dura-Drag system, Versa-Strike Adjustable Strike stop, double-dog ratchet anti-reverse and line capacity rings.

