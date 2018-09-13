Best Spinning Reel / PENN Spinfisher VI

The PENN reel series Spinfisher is more than 50 years old and still going strong. The latest version introduced this year, the Spinfisher VI, is more durable, even better sealed from water and features the CNC Gear system to handle the heaviest of loads. It’s available in array of models, one of which is perfectly suited to the fishing you do.

Updated with IPX5 sealing, the Spinfisher VI keeps saltwater out of the gearbox and drag system. Whether it gets hit by a wave or rides in the spray all the way home, there’s no need to worry.

Housed within a fully sealed spool, PENN’s HT-100 drag washers supply the stopping power needed for big saltwater fish. A full metal body and sideplate keep the CNC Gear System in precise alignment under heavy loads.

Available in standard, Live Liner, Long Cast and bail-less models, the Spinfisher VI has all the durability and performance anglers have come to expect from PENN, only better.

www.pennfishing.com