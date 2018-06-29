Pere Marquette Fishing Forecast

By: Jeff Hubbard

July is one of my favorite times of the year to be a fly angler. It’s the time of year when you can set foot or float down a beautiful Michigan river and throw foam flies with rubber legs at its banks during the day. These giant foam flies imitating grasshoppers, dragon flies or other buggy terrestrial’s can really get some big fish’s attention. It’s a big meal for a trout in the Pere Marquette river this time of year, the hatches have diminished, and the water is usually low and clear but cold still. That’s what makes the Pere Marquette a Blue-Ribbon Trout Stream, it’s all spring fed. So, the water, even in the “dog days of summer”, stay low and clear.

Other then throwing terrestrials on the surface all day, nymphing in the deep holes and pools can work well too. Try small Prince Nymphs, Hares Ears and Bead Headed Pheasant tails for success. So, get out and spend the day on the water, enjoy the warmth of the air and the vibrant green banks along the rivers edge, before you know it winter will be here, and everything will turn white. If interested in some fly fishing you contact me at outfittersnorth.com or like us on Facebook at Outfitters North.

Jeff Hubbard

Outfitters North Guide Service

(231) 898-6246

www.outfittersnorth.com