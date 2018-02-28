Pere Marquette Fishing Forecast

By: Jeff Hubbard

March Madness has begun. Even though it still feels and looks like winter, spring steelhead season has started on the Pere Marquette River. These steelhead will start to work their way up the river to eventually spawn, along with the hold over winter fish. Hopefully spring will show itself a little sooner. We will see warmer water temps and have good river height to get these bright steelhead pushing in. When the water warms you can find these fish in more pocket water areas and smaller pools as they get in their pre-spawn mode. Egg Flies fished under an indicator works great this time of year. If the river is high and dirty, try bigger Clown Eggs in bright colors.

Don’t forget the nymphs, stoneflies and salmon fry patterns will really start to fish well as the weather gets nicer. Streamers will produce steelhead and trout this time of year still even if the water is cold. For both stripping and swinging these big flies try to slow the speed down. Strip slower using heavier sink tips, slow it down!!! Same with fishing the swing, try a intermediate head such as AirFlo’s F.I.S.T Line. This line will track much slower in the current then a straight floating line. Giving you more confidence when you’re anticipating that pull from a fresh steelhead straight from the Lake. Baitfish patterns alewives, gobies and sculpins work well this time of year. This is a great time to be on the river so get out and cure that “cabin fever”. Don’t forget to check us out at Outfittersnorth.com for weekly fishing reports, flies and videos. You can LIKE us on Facebook at Outfitters North.

Jeff Hubbard

Outfitters North Guide Service

(231) 898-6246

www.outfittersnorth.com