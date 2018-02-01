Pere Marquette – Fishing Report

By: Jeff Hubbard

We are having an old fashion Michigan winter along the banks of the Pere Marquette River. We saw an extremely cold January, which brought a lot of shelf ice and extremely cold water. Fishing was a bust with so much ice there was really no water open to fish. The river was locked up for quite awhile. February should be a little better with hopes of a warming trend. Steelhead fishing will be our focus if mother nature helps us out. Steelheading can be good this month with fall holdover fish sitting in the slow winter holes, eager to eat a fly.

A few fresh spring steelhead usually start to make there way up the river, if weather and water temps start to warm. Flies that work well in February are clown egg’s in brighter colors along with nymph’s. Stonefly nymphs and hex nymphs or wiggler patterns can be really effective this time of year with the colder water. Swinging will still find fish in deep winter just make sure to slow your fly speed down and try smaller patterns in blue’s or purple’s. These colors work well in the low light lack of sun we see so often in the winter months. Good Luck, be safe and dress warm. Don’t forget to like us on Facebook at Outfitters North and check out our web site at outfittersnorth.com.

