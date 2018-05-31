Pere Marquette Forecast

By: Jeff Hubbard

June is one of the best month to be a fly angler in northern Michigan, it’s dry fly time. It’s the time of year where we head out into the evening light with layers of mosquito repellent on and a headlamp permanently attached to our favorite greasy summer trout hat. The Pere Marquette sees a variety of mayflies and stoneflies this time of year. The best of mayflies first starts with sulphur’s and grey drakes usually at the beginning of the month and then ending with our hex fly or some of you know it as that big mayfly that comes out after dark. The Pere Marquette sees sulphur’s and grey drakes throughout the whole river system, the hex’s are more concentrated in the lower river from Walhalla down stream.

If you have never experienced fishing a hatch situation with a fly rod it's a lot of fun and if you have never seen a hex hatch they both go well together. For a fly angler it's one of the best times of year to get that trophy brown trout. Just make sure you don't forget your bug spray and headlamp. Daytime fishing can be productive to in some areas of the river. Try nymphing under a float or Euro nymphing with small hare's ears, Prince Nymphs and Pheasant Tails. Fish these flies in pockets and pools during the day.

