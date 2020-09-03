Personal Best Red Grouper

caught this I so wish we would have paid attention to the length and weight! It was big, though ;) Red Grouper in We left out of Saint Andrew’s Bay / Panama City, Florida.

With the close of Red Snapper season approaching, my husband and I decided to make a last minute run down to Panama City with our neighbor on his 32′ Contender. We knew the weather wasn’t looking great for calm seas, but it actually turned out to be a pretty great weekend. We were targeting snapper and grouper, and it paid off with this catch :) Caught him on a live pinfish over a 125′ bottom.