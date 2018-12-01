Perspective on the Red Tide | Drift Fishing Report: December 2018

by Sandra Schulz, Contributing Writer

I’ve been getting many calls daily of anglers concerns about the “Red Tide” issue. They are concerned whether there is any fish to catch and if they do catch some, are they safe to eat.

My answer to them is yes and yes! There’s plenty of fish out there and they are safe to consume. We fish out of the Boynton Beach Inlet in water depths of 60 feet to up to 130 feet. No one has had any symptoms that far off the beach. The fish that we see are very alive and flourishing. The Red Tide has been spotted in the shallow warmer waters and typically affecting the smaller bait fish that unfortunately get caught up in the algae, suffocate and die. Lately the fishing has picked up in our area and we’ve been seeing very large schools of blackfin tuna by the hundreds and even larger.

They are ranging in size of 4-10 pounds on average. We have never seen schools of tuna this large in many years and so far, they have been around for several days now. As of this date I have not heard of any more reports of the red tide in our local area. I hope that it’s just about over and that the upcoming cold fronts should help us out with that. To be safe of not contaminating your catch, always remember to properly ice down your catch right after it’s caught until consumption. If you have any questions or a topic that you would like for me to write about, please contact me by email at [email protected] Thank you!

Sandra Schulz

Living on Island Time Drift Fishing

Southern Comfort IV Charters

561-585-4475

